One Ventura resident is dead following early morning stabbing

VENTURA, Calif. – A 31-year-old Ventura resident died Sunday morning after being stabbed at a residence in the 200 block of East McFarlane Dr. in Ventura.

According to Ventura Police Department Major Crimes Detectives, the man was stabbed by someone he knew following an argument at a gathering around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The man was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he died from a stab wound to his upper body detail police.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nuñez at 805-339-4328.