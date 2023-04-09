Skip to Content
Man arrested for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon Saturday night

VENTURA, Calif. – A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday night for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon after being confronted by a loss prevention agent at Vons.

Around 9:28 p.m. on Apr. 8, Ventura Police Department's Command Center received multiple calls of someone threatening people with a knife in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue including a loss prevention agent at Vons who also reported a robbery.

According to police, the loss prevention agent confronted the reported man for hiding a bottle of alcohol on his person while inside the store and demanded the bottle back at the store's doors.

The man pulled out a knife and swung it at the loss prevention agent who was unharmed and followed the man out of the store while speaking with police dispatch and providing updates on the man's location, police detail.

The man was taken into custody and booked for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon at the Ventura County Jail.

