Woman arrested for misdemeanor battery of a four-year-old Friday night in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. – A 59-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor battery Friday night for allegedly tapping or knocking on a four-year-old's head with a closed fist on Main Street according to Ventura Police.

Around 6:50 p.m. on Apr. 7, the family of the four-year-old called 911 after a woman approached the child who was playing with other children in the closed-off area of Main Street near Dargan's Pub and, after speaking with the children, tapped the four-year-old twice on the head with a fist Ventura Police detail.

The child began crying and ran from the woman. Family members confronted the woman who walked away.

Responding police officers detained the woman west of the scene in the 400 block of Main Street.

Ventura Police questioned family members and uninvolved witnesses who explained the woman was unknown to the child and their family and had "knocked" on the child's head as if knocking on a door.

The child was frightened, but unharmed police noted.

The woman was arrested for misdemeanor battery and booked into Ventura County Jail.

