One man arrested for allegedly taking tree-trimming truck from fenced in Aquatic Center field

VENTURA, Calif. – A 41-year-old man was arrested for vehicle theft, possession of stolen vehicle and felony vandalism on Friday after breaking into and driving away in a tree-trimming truck parked in the northeast corner of an open field next to the Ventura Aquatic Center.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Apr. 7, a person called police to let them know they had seen a man scale a chain link fence surrounding multiple work trucks in an open field near the Ventura Aquatic Center, then drive a large tree-trimming truck through the fence and onto Telephone Road.

Later in the night, two Ventura Police Officers saw a tree-trimming truck heading west on Halifax Street and approached the vehicle.

According to police, the man turned the tree-trimming truck onto Conway Avenue and fled on foot.

Officers then arrested the man and booked him into Ventura County Jail for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony vandalism for destruction of the fence.