Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 5:49 pm

One man arrested for allegedly taking tree-trimming truck from fenced in Aquatic Center field

KEYT/MGN

VENTURA, Calif. – A 41-year-old man was arrested for vehicle theft, possession of stolen vehicle and felony vandalism on Friday after breaking into and driving away in a tree-trimming truck parked in the northeast corner of an open field next to the Ventura Aquatic Center.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Apr. 7, a person called police to let them know they had seen a man scale a chain link fence surrounding multiple work trucks in an open field near the Ventura Aquatic Center, then drive a large tree-trimming truck through the fence and onto Telephone Road.

Later in the night, two Ventura Police Officers saw a tree-trimming truck heading west on Halifax Street and approached the vehicle.

According to police, the man turned the tree-trimming truck onto Conway Avenue and fled on foot.

Officers then arrested the man and booked him into Ventura County Jail for vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony vandalism for destruction of the fence.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
felony vandalism
KEYT
possession of a stolen vehicle
vehicle theft
ventura county
Ventura County Jail
Ventura Police Department
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content