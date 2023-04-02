Skip to Content
One Oxnard resident is dead and another injured following crash on 5th Street, Saturday night

California Highway Patrol Ventura County

VENTURA, Calif. – A two vehicle crash on Saturday night on 5th Street resulted in the death of one of the drivers and minor injuries for the other driver.

On Mar. 31. around 10:34 p.m., two vehicles traveling opposite directions on 5th Street, or State Route 34, west of Wolff Road collided head-on for unknown reasons according to California Highway Patrol's Ventura Office.

CHP Ventura detailed that a grey Volvo S60 was heading eastbound when it crossed over the solid double yellow lines into the westbound lane and crashed into the front of a GMC Sierra Denali.

The driver of the Volvo S60, a 33-year-old male Oxnard resident, was pronounced dead on the scene by Ventura County Fire personnel.

The other driver, a 46-year-old female Oxnard resident, was treated for minor injuries to their lower back.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing explained CHP Ventura.

