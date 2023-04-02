City of Ventura calls for those interested in serving in local government to apply to openings by May 8

VENTURA, Calif. – Are you a City of Ventura resident interested in making an impact in your community?

The City of Ventura is inviting residents to apply for 20 openings across the City's boards, commissions, and committees.

All applications are due by Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m. Per San Buenaventura Ordinance 2019-003, no citizen may serve on more than one committee, commission, or board.

Board Openings:

One opening on the Mobile Home Rent Review Board. This is a five-member advisory board that meets quarterly (March, June, September, and December) to receive, investigate, hold hearings on, and act on issues related to mobile home park rent stabilization

One opening on the Ventura Port District Board. This five-member board meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. to oversee governance of the Ventura Port District according to the provisions of the California Harbors and Navigation Code

One opening on the Housing Authority Board. This seven-member board of commissioners meets the second Wednesday of each month at 3 p.m. to review tenant applications and assess both their status and financial standing

Committee Openings:

Two openings on the Historic Preservation Committee. This five-member committee meets on the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. to make recommendations for designation of historic districts, landmarks, sites, and points of interest significant to the heritage and development of the City Mills Act contracts. The committee also provides recommendations for applications affecting identified or potentially historic resources

Six openings on the Downtown Parking Advisory Committee. This seven-member advisory committee meets on the third Thursday of the month at 3:00 p.m. to advise on parking management strategies and programs in the Downtown Parking District area. This includes capital budgets, hours of operations, parking pricing policies, valet programs, and employee commuter parking policies

One opening on the Design Review Committee. This five-member committee meets on the third Wednesday of the month at 6:00 p.m. to review, consider, and provide recommendations for design review applications, assist staff with architectural or landscape design input, and consider new or revised design standards or guidelines

Commission Openings:

Three openings on the Arts and Culture Commission. This seven-member commission meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. to advise and make recommendations on matters pertaining to the City's arts, culture, and cultural tourism

Two openings on the Parks and Recreation Commission. This seven-member commission meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 4:00 p.m. to assist in recommending and promoting public parks and recreation programs, facilities, and events. It also reviews and recommends portions of long-range capital improvement programs pertaining to developing parks and facilities, beaches, golf courses, playing fields, and recreation centers

Three openings on the Water Commission. This seven-member commission meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. to review and make advisory recommendations regarding water rates, water resources infrastructure projects in the five-year capital improvement program, water supply options, and other water resource issues

For questions or to apply, contact the City Clerk's Office at 805-658-4787 or you can email Deputy City Clerk Darrick Ryser at dryser@cityofventura.ca.gov.

Want to learn more about the City of Ventura's boards, commissions, or committees? Visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/Recruitments.