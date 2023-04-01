Skip to Content
Yacht Clubs host Opening Day Ceremonies in Channel Islands and Ventura Harbors

Don Meyers contributed

OXNARD, Calif.-Sailing season kicked off on Saturday in two local harbors.

Yacht clubs put there Bristol or pristine crafts on display.

Yacht Clubs in Ventura celebrated on Saturday morning following by clubs in the Channel Islands Harbor in the afternoon.

Club sent representatives to each celebration.

Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club hosted its ceremony on its guest dock.

"Opening day means the opening of yachting season, even though we are in So-Cal, every day is the yachting season," said PCYC Fleet Captain Scott Von Lanken, "We will be in Santa Barbara by the way on April 21-23rd celebrating Santa Barbara Yacht Club and we have lots of events scheduled all year long."

The PCYC celebration included a ceremony on the guest dock followed by dinner and dancing.

Many of the clubs will have open houses now that sailing season is officially underway.

Some clubs have incentives to attract the next generation of boaters and sailors.

They also have sailing classes and camps coming up this summer.

For more information visit pcyc.org.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

