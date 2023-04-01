Oxnard resident charged with multiple firearms violations following vehicle search

OXNARD, Calif. – A 34-year-old Oxnard resident was arrested and charged with multiple firearms violations during a traffic stop at Doris and H Streets in Oxnard on Friday.

Oxnard Police officers discovered a loaded P80 with a high capacity magazine under the passenger seat during a search of the vehicle.

The 34-year-old man is a convicted felon and the possession of the firearm and magazine lead to an arrest for multiple firearm-related violations.

Anyone with information about criminal activity, including this case, is asked to contact Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.