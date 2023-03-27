Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 10:16 pm

Patrick Vega Memorial Swim-a-Thon makes a splash

Contributed by Kate Vega

OXNARD, Calif.-The annual Patrick Vega Memorial Swim-a-Thon made a splash in the Oxnard High School Aquatic Center.

Every lap raised money for scholarships that will be divided evenly between swim lessons, lifeguard programs and the OHS swim team.

Vega was an Oxnard High School swimmer and lifeguard who died in Marine boot camp in San Diego in 2018.

The son and grandson of a Marine was only 21.

His parents learned that military families are not allowed to sue to government due to the "Feres Doctrine."

Congressman Salud Carbajal spoke at Vega's funeral at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura.

The former Marine vowed to combat boot camp deaths by improving safety during training.

Patrick's sister Kate Vega said the swim-a-thon doubled its $5000 goal and raised $10,000.

Some of Patrick's closed friends took part.

Donations may be made via Venmo @PatrickVega-ScholarshipFund.

For more information visit email patrickvegascholarship@gmail.com.

And for more information about efforts to save service members visit www.saveourservicemembers.org

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content