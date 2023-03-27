Patrick Vega Memorial Swim-a-Thon makes a splash

OXNARD, Calif.-The annual Patrick Vega Memorial Swim-a-Thon made a splash in the Oxnard High School Aquatic Center.

Every lap raised money for scholarships that will be divided evenly between swim lessons, lifeguard programs and the OHS swim team.

Vega was an Oxnard High School swimmer and lifeguard who died in Marine boot camp in San Diego in 2018.

The son and grandson of a Marine was only 21.

His parents learned that military families are not allowed to sue to government due to the "Feres Doctrine."

Congressman Salud Carbajal spoke at Vega's funeral at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park in Ventura.

The former Marine vowed to combat boot camp deaths by improving safety during training.

Patrick's sister Kate Vega said the swim-a-thon doubled its $5000 goal and raised $10,000.

Some of Patrick's closed friends took part.

Donations may be made via Venmo @PatrickVega-ScholarshipFund.

For more information visit email patrickvegascholarship@gmail.com.

And for more information about efforts to save service members visit www.saveourservicemembers.org