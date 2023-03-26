Port Hueneme celebrates 75th Anniversary in style

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Port Hueneme kicked off its 75th Anniversary celebration on Mar. 25 with a parade ending in a street fair at Hueneme Beach Park.

The south-facing port may derive its name from the Chumash word for resting place, but Saturday's festivities involved a lively mix of live entertainment, food trucks, a beer garden, a kid zone, and a pop-up museum.

The free admission event was able to entertain visitors and residents all while celebrating the distinctive Port Hueneme community.