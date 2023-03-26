Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
March 25, 2023 12:13 pm
Published 4:02 pm

Port Hueneme celebrates 75th Anniversary in style

Tracy Lehr

PORT HUENEME, Calif. – Port Hueneme kicked off its 75th Anniversary celebration on Mar. 25 with a parade ending in a street fair at Hueneme Beach Park.

The south-facing port may derive its name from the Chumash word for resting place, but Saturday's festivities involved a lively mix of live entertainment, food trucks, a beer garden, a kid zone, and a pop-up museum.

The free admission event was able to entertain visitors and residents all while celebrating the distinctive Port Hueneme community.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
parade
port hueneme
Port Hueneme 75th Anniversary
street fair
ventura county
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content