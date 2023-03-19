Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
New
Published 9:07 pm

Seabee divers play Tic-Tac-Toe underwater at air show

Underwater Construction Teams entertain kids at Point Mugu Air Show by playing Tic-tac-toe

POINT MUGU, Calif.-The Navy's Underwater Construction Technicians known as Seabee Divers took part in the Point Mugu Air Show at Naval Base Ventura County.

They put on wetsuits and got into a tank of water and played Tic-tac-toe with children looking through a tank window.

Sometimes the divers won, but usually they lost to the children who beamed with pride.

The children also had a chance to put on helmets that allowed them to feel like divers while looking into the tank.

Members of the Seabee Team based in Port Hueneme are trained to build things under the ocean.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content