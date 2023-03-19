Seabee divers play Tic-Tac-Toe underwater at air show

POINT MUGU, Calif.-The Navy's Underwater Construction Technicians known as Seabee Divers took part in the Point Mugu Air Show at Naval Base Ventura County.

They put on wetsuits and got into a tank of water and played Tic-tac-toe with children looking through a tank window.

Sometimes the divers won, but usually they lost to the children who beamed with pride.

The children also had a chance to put on helmets that allowed them to feel like divers while looking into the tank.

Members of the Seabee Team based in Port Hueneme are trained to build things under the ocean.