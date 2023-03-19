Point Mugu Air Show wraps up first show featuring Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds

POINT MUGU, Calif.-The Point Mugu Air Show at Naval Base Ventura County wrapped up on Sunday afternoon.

This was the third time the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels performed at the same air show and the first time at Point Mugu.

They performed three days in the row including a rehearsal under sunny skies on Friday.

The base invited military families and sixth graders from all over Ventura County to watch.

One little boy fell asleep in his wagon after all the excitement.

Pilots who gave autographs after their demonstration flights said they enjoyed practicing together and even took each other up before the crowds arrived over the weekend.

The pilots said this is the just beginning of the air show season that is meant to excite and inspire the community.