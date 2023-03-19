Military drones on display at Point Mugu Air Show

POINT MUGU, Calif.-The Point Mugu Air Show at Naval Base Ventura County had drones on display.

One pilot called the display area "The Game of Drones."

They showed off the evolution of drones including the MQ-8C Air Vehicle.

The drones are designed to operate from "All Air Capable Ships and Shore Facilities."

One drone pilot was on hand to answer questions from air show visitors.

He said drones operate at a fraction of the cost of other aircraft.

One drones on the tarmac looked like a regular helicopter but didn't have windows or room for a pilot or passenger.