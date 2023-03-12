Officer involved shooting during DUI stop in Oxnard on March 12

OXNARD, Calif. – Three Oxnard Police officers were conducting a DUI investigation on March 12, when a 60-year-old man uninvolved in the investigation was shot by one of the officers with their service weapon. The man died later that morning at Ventura County Medical Center.

Around 6 a.m. in the 100 block of West Fourth Street in Oxnard, three Oxnard PD officers were conducting a DUI investigation when they were approached by a man uninvolved with the investigation.

According to police, the man was wielding a five foot long steel bar and refused to comply with verbal commands.

When the man continued to approach officers, two of the officers drew their department issued tasers and one officer drew his service weapon. Ultimately, the officer with their weapon drawn discharged their firearm and struck the man.

Officers rendered aid to the man until emergency medical personnel arrived and transported the man to Ventura County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 8:30 a.m.

The officers involved, members of the public nearby and parties involved in the DUI investigation were unharmed and provided statements to detectives.

Officers were wearing their body-worn cameras during the incident and the Oxnard Police Department will provide this footage during a critical incident briefing scheduled later this week.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation progresses in line with standard protocol for police involved shootings.

Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Meagan Tobey at 805-385-7755.