St. Patrick’s Day parade fills Main St. in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-Drizzly weather didn't put a damper on one of the largest local St. Patrick's Day parades.

The Ventura Elk's Lodge has been hosting Ventura County's parade for decades on the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day, which is Friday March 17th this year.

Highlights include a giant green pig named "Bacon" that some Irish residents find insulting since the British used to portray them as pig caricatures.

Organizers chose "Let's Celebrate" as the 2023 theme.

Carolyn and Brian Israel said they didn't mind the damp weather.

"We love it, what made us come out was our son Levi, he has the Irish spirit," said Carolyn Israel.

Brian Israeli said he loves the green pig, the Irish dancers and the marching bands.

A parade participant gave their youngest son, Gus, an Irish flag.

The owner of Passion flowers gave white roses to some of the beauty queens riding in convertibles.

The award-winning Claddagh School of Irish dancing located on Main St. in Ventura put on a show.

They stopped along the parade route to dance and preform right in front of the judge's stand.

Due to pandemic-related downtown street closures the Main Street parade route went from Lincoln to Fir Street.

