“Women of Jewelia” known for sharing a necklace mourn Patti Channer

VENTURA, Calif.-One of the "Women of Jewelia" has died.

Jewelia is the name of a diamond necklace a dozen women bought and shared in Ventura.

Patti Channer was one of the them and she made sure the necklace was used to raise money for worthy causes including those dear to her heart such as art. the Ventura Botanical Garden and women's rights.

Their story about sharing became a book entitled "The Necklace" written by Cheryl Jarvis.

It was optioned for a movie that has yet to be made.

It also inspired women around the country and the world to create a group of women who share something special.

Channer got to wear the necklace for about a month each year.

On many occasions they let people try it on for photos at charity events.

Celebrities including Jeff Bridges and Lily Tomlin were photographed wearing the diamond necklace, too.

Channer died of complications from lung cancer.

She was 75-years-old.

Plans are in the works for a celebration of her life.

More information will be posted the Women of Jewelia Facebook page.

Readers can find the book on Amazon.com or wherever books are sold.