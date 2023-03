VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Recent rain has helped local reservoirs fill up.

People driving by Lake Casitas near Ojai can see a big difference.

The Lake looks fuller than it has in years and the surrounding area looks green.

It is as 50 percent full, up 20 percent from the beginning of the year.

But getting to see it slow going as Caltrans crews have been busy clearing storm debris along Highway 150 in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.