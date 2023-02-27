Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 3:57 pm

Oxnard man sentenced for murder of Brother-in-law

Ventura County District Attorney's Office

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Oxnard resident Jonathan Fuentes was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison for the murder of Ryan Switzer on Feb. 27, 2023.

On Mar. 14, 2018, Fuentes shot Switzer, his brother-in-law, at the family home they shared in Oxnard.

Fuentes was arrested and charged with murder and the special allegation of using a firearm the next day.

Fuentes pled guilty to a charge of murder in the second degree and admitted to the special allegation on Dec. 6, 2022.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
crime and courts
KEYT
oxnard
second degree murder
sentencing
ventura county
Ventura County District Attorney's Office
Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content