Oxnard man sentenced for murder of Brother-in-law

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Oxnard resident Jonathan Fuentes was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison for the murder of Ryan Switzer on Feb. 27, 2023.

On Mar. 14, 2018, Fuentes shot Switzer, his brother-in-law, at the family home they shared in Oxnard.

Fuentes was arrested and charged with murder and the special allegation of using a firearm the next day.

Fuentes pled guilty to a charge of murder in the second degree and admitted to the special allegation on Dec. 6, 2022.