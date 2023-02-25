Two-car accident results in single fatality on SR-126 on Feb. 24

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Feb. 24 around 12:02 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on State Route 126 eastbound, west of Spalding Drive. The crash resulted in the death of one driver and serious injuries for the other.

The injured motorist was taken by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center.

Emergency responders discovered a vehicle blocking the westbound lanes of SR-126 following a collision.

According to a preliminary investigation, an eastbound 2014 Dodge Durango spun out of control and collided with a westbound 2017 Honda Civic.

The Civic came to rest in the westbound lanes and the driver was declared dead on the scene by first responders. Their identity has not been released and is pending contact with their next of kin.

The Durango ended up on its side in an embankment. The 30-year-old Santa Paula resident driving that vehicle sustained major but survivable injuries detailed Ventura area highway patrol.

No drugs or alcohol are considered a factor in this incident.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to call the CHP Ventura Area office crash investigator at 805-662-2640.