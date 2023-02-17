Adolfo Camarillo High School students need help to set longest charcuterie board world record

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Adolfo Camarillo High School's Architecture & Product Design students are attempting to set a new Guinness World Record, for the longest and largest charcuterie board in the world.

Want to help? The school group is using GoFundMe to fundraise the $25,000 required for the official event.

For donations of $250 or more, sponsors of the attempt can get their company or group's logo laser etched into the board and receive that piece for posterity after the event.

The current plan is to create a board of over 175 feet using repurposed wood from the school's 65-year-old gym bleachers.

Donations of meats, cheeses and fruits are also sought to fill up the record-setting board.

According to Guinness World Records, the current world record holder of the longest and largest charcuterie board is held by Datassential's 150.05 foot board of over 400 pounds of food set in Chicago on Sep. 24, 2019.