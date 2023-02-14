Ojai schools and rug store team up to send donations to Turkey and Syria

OJAI, Calif.-Ojai schools are teaming up with a Turkish rug store called Gunays to ship donations to earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria.

The owner of Gunays said their second shipment will go out this week.

Perla Batalla and Claud Mann shared video and photos of items they have been collecting, labeling and packaging.

The Turkish Consulate told them about the items needed most.

They are sending boxes of baby wipes, diapers, coats, blankets, sleeping bags and more.

They're also urging people to donate to World Central Kitchen, Unicef and Doctors Without Borders.