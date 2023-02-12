Traffic collision at intersection of Fifth and Portofino in Oxnard results in two fatalities

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard police responded to an injury collision between two vehicles at the intersection of Fifth Street and Portofino Place on Feb. 12 around 12:07 a.m.

Emergency medical responders attempted to remove the two occupants of a 2020 Honda Civic to attempt life-saving measures.

The adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The adult female passenger was removed from the civic and transported to Ventura County Medical Center, but later died from her injuries while at the hospital.

The names of these two adults are being withheld until their next of kin have been contacted.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 2022 Hyundai Sonata, remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

According to investigators, speeding and reckless driving were a contributing factor to the collision, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Alexis Arellano at 805-200-5668 or by email at alexis.arellano@oxnardpd.org.