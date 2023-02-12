Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 8:18 pm

Dredging and debris clean up underway near Channel Islands Harbor

Tracy Lehr / KEYT

OXNARD, Calif.-Dredging is set to wrap up in and around the Channel Islands Harbor later this month.

Crews are still working at the entrance to the harbor.

The $15 million U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project has contracted with Manson Construction to remove sand.

The sand is being pumped from the harbor down to the beach in Port Hueneme to prevent erosion.

Separate crews are working to clean up debris left behind by recent storms along Hollywood Beach.

They are putting drift wood and logs into dumpsters that will be removed when the job is done.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

