Vendor and sponsor applications for Ventura’s July 4 event are now open until April 3

City of Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.– Vendor and sponsor applications are now open until Monday, Apr. 3 for the 46th annual 4th of July Street Fair and Pushem-Pullem Parade in downtown Ventura.

Application forms are available online here and can be submitted electronically, mailed or delivered in-person to Ventura City Hall at 501 Poli St. Room 226.

The "Celebration by the Sea" themed event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jul. 4.

Downtown Ventura Partners is seeking interested live entertainers who can email the group about performing at music@downtownventura.org.

If you have questions or want additional information, contact the City of Ventura Recreation Coordinator Allyson DesBaillets at 805-654-7749 or by email at adesbaillets@cityofventura.ca.gov.

