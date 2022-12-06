Cheery holiday-themed bus visits Oxnard area for limited time

OXNARD, Calif. – The holiday bus made its first appearance this year during the Oxnard Christmas Parade on Dec. 1 and will serve until Jan. 6, 2023.

All rides on the holiday-themed bus are free and passengers onboard will be serenaded by a holiday music playlist, also available here.

“It’s so much fun unveiling the theme every Holiday season and seeing the reactions of not just our staff, but the whole community. Our theme this year celebrates the connections we make every day in our community, from our riders to our operators. Together we make every trip a merry little bus ride.” explains Gold Coast Transit District General Manager Vanessa Rauschenberger.

This is the seventh annual appearance of the "Holiday Bus" and sightings can be tracked via Facebook and Instagram.

A contest will be held to win a 15-ride bus pass when you share a photo of the merry little ride with GCTD tagged on social media.