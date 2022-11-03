Skip to Content
Ventura County
today at 1:30 am
Oxnard-based Drum Workshop marks 50th anniversary

OXNARD, Calif.-Drummers know DW stands for Drum Workshop and the Oxnard-based company is marking its 50 anniversary with a bash and more.

The company is celebrating with a number of live streams this week featuring makers Shon Smith and Jose Capos followed by clinics featuring DW co-founder John Good, DW artist Russ Kunkel and others.

An in-person party will follow in Santa Monica on Thursday night with DW artists and special guests.

There will also be a public exhibit at 501 Broadway in Santa Monica from Friday through Monday.

DW's Oxnard headquarters makes drum sets, snare drums, drum hardware and more.

DW's parent company is Roland.

Your NewsChannel will have more on the DW at 50 this weekend.

For more information visit dwdrums.com.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

