Fatal semi-truck vs pedestrian crash in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. – A 51-year-old Oxnard woman died in a semi-truck vs pedestrian accident early Thursday morning on Camino Del Sol and Kinetic Drive, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Police said they responded to the 2 a.m. call for an injury traffic collision at the intersection, and upon arrival found the woman, identified as Maria Robles, unresponsive on the road.

First responders pronounced Robles dead at the scene, according to the department.

Witnesses directed the officers to the semi-truck that hit Robles, which was parked nearby, and the driver admitted to being involved and cooperated with investigators on the scene.

Investigators said that the driver, a 31-year-old San Bernardino man, was turning from westbound Camino Del Sol onto Kinetic Dr when he crashed into Robles, who was crossing the intersection.

The investigators said that drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Witnesses, or anyone with information regarding this collision, are urged by the Oxnard Police Department to contact Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff at 805-385-7750 or via email at andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org.