Oxnard Police Department respond to fatal DUI at Pleasant Valley Road and Terrance Avenue Tuesday

OXNARD, Calif.– Oxnard Police Department report one fatality and one arrest in Tuesday car vs. motorcycle accident at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Terrace Avenue.

The driver of a 2017 Honda Accord hit a motorcyclist as they attempted to complete a left-hand turn at 1:30 p.m in the intersection.

Oxnard Police Department arrived on scene to find the motorcyclist suffering severe injury in the intersection. The victim was transported to Ventura County Medical Center but died of their injuries shortly after arrival to the hospital.

Officers determined the driver was impaired while driving. Officers then subsequently arrested them for second degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter and booked the driver into the Ventura County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this collision should contact Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff at (805) 385-7750 or via email at andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org.