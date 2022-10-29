Wheelhouse will open first local cannabis consumption lounge

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-A cannabis dispensary got the green light for a new consumption lounge and location.

Wheelhouse, located off Wheelhouse Rd., along the so-called Green Mile in Port Hueneme, will soon open the area's first cannabis consumption lounge.

Wheelhouse operated by Zasa LLC. is also getting its first location in Ventura.

The city of Ventura approved the location in a former credit union building at 4591 Market Street.

Zasa said it will take 6-9 months to open.

Ventura also gave two other cannabis companies the okay to open dispensaries along the 1890 and 2835 East Main St. in Ventura.