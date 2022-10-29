Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
October 29, 2022 11:52 pm
Published 10:38 pm

Wheelhouse will open first local cannabis consumption lounge

Wheelhouse to open consumption lounge in Port Hueneme and new location in Ventura

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-A cannabis dispensary got the green light for a new consumption lounge and location.

Wheelhouse, located off Wheelhouse Rd., along the so-called Green Mile in Port Hueneme, will soon open the area's first cannabis consumption lounge.

Wheelhouse operated by Zasa LLC. is also getting its first location in Ventura.

The city of Ventura approved the location in a former credit union building at 4591 Market Street.

Zasa said it will take 6-9 months to open.

Ventura also gave two other cannabis companies the okay to open dispensaries along the 1890 and 2835 East Main St. in Ventura.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content