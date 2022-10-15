Tim McGraw draws a crowd at Boots & Brews

VENTURA, Calif.-County music star, multi-Grammy winner and actor Tim McGraw headlined the latest Boots & Brews Country Music Festival in Ventura on Friday night.

McGraw opened the show by asking the crowd, "Do you say Ventura or do you say Venchura, So if it is Ventura raise your hand, if it is Venchura raise your hand, so, Ventura is it."

Since America's hit song Ventura Highway mispronounces the city's name visitors often ask that question.

Country fans sang along as McGraw performed a number of his hits on the Surfers Point stage.

The fit performer was a huge draw for the festival at the Ventura County Fairgrounds where the parking lot was full.

McGraw has new music out , but has been too busy to go on a big tour.

He talked about his starring with his equally famous wife Faith Hill in the scripted show "1883."

The show is a prequel to "Yellowstone" on Paramount +.

The festival had a hometown feel that even CBF Production crew members appreciated.

Ron Beem, said, "It's right by the beach and it's my hometown, and there's something about just playing country music on the ocean."

It started sprinkling during the 90-minute headlining performance, but that did put a damper on the mood at the festival that began around 3 p.m.

The promoters hope people will check out their upcoming holiday festival at the fairgrounds called Snow 'N' Glow in late November and December.

For information visit https://cbfproductions.ticketspice.com, bootandbrews.com or snownglow.com.