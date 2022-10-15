First Latina Ventura County Supervisor remembered at Celebration of Life in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-A Celebration of Life took place on Saturday for Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez.

Family, friends, and a supporters filled a good portion of the football stands and part of the track at Pacifica High School's stadium in Oxnard on Saturday afternoon.

Ramirez,73, was struck and killed by a GMC Sierra 2500 pickup truck while walking in a crosswalk on the way to a Heritage Square concert in Oxnard at 6:40 p.m. before sunset on Friday Aug. 12, 2022.

The 38-year-old Oxnard man behind the wheel is cooperating with the investigation and has not been arrested.

Carmen was the first Latina Ventura County Supervisor.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently chose Viany Lopez, another Latina, to fill her District 5 seat until the next election.

"Carmen is irreplaceable and I am so honored to be able to follow in her steps and have her stand with me. I feel her spirit with me as I continue to serve in this role and carry so much of the work that she had been doing for so many years, and to serve our community," said Lopez " And it is quite an honor and privilege to say that I am her successor."

Organizers played some of Ramirez' campaign commercials during the celebration.

In her own voice people in attendance could hear her say she grew up in a place like La Colonia in Oxnard.

She spoke about fighting for clean air and water and environmental justice.

Before being elected to the Oxnard City Council and the Board of Supervisors fought to stop a power plant and a Liquid Natural Gas terminal off the coast between Oxnard and Malibu.

Just days before her death the lawyer spoke at the memorial for a beloved member of the Environmental Defense Center in Santa Barbara.

She also marched with women fighting for reproductive rights.

The Ventura County Community Foundation has set up a Carmen Ramirez Legacy Scholarship fund for Public Service.

Fore more information visit vccf.org/carmen-ramirez-donate.

