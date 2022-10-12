Skip to Content
Single-car crash on Highway 33 near Ojai leaves one dead and another severely injured Tuesday

VENTURA, Calif.– One dead and another severely injured in a single-car collision on the Maricopa highway near Ojai, according to Ventura County Fire.

CHP first reported the incident at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival to the scene, emergency responders found the car flipped over in a ditch sitting on its roof.

Two people were involved. One was declared dead, while one suffering severe injury was immediately transported to a hospital nearby.

The details, cause, and specifics on the scene remain unclear at this time.

