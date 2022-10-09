Retirement nears for popular Steak & Hoagie owner

PORT HUENEME, Calif.-Many "Philly Cheesesteak" lovers know they don't have to travel thousands of miles to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to get one, they can stop by The Great Central Steak & Hoagie Company in Port Hueneme to satisfy their appetite.

Manuel "Manny" Alvarado took over the business 27 years ago and said his recipe for success, even during the pandemic, has to do with fresh ingredients and his made-to-order style.

"Fresh made, we got nothing precooked, we cook everything when you order that is the best part," said Alvarado.

Customers come hungry.

Customer Clancy Troutman said, "There is nothing better the service is impeccable the Place is always clean is is a nice guy if fun to come here."

Susan Andrew called Manny one of her State Farm customers, but that isn't why she gets take out during lunchtime.

"I get the cheesesteak every time." said Andrews, "I've never been to Philly, I bet they are great, but they are not as good as Manny's."

Alvarado has favorites menu items, too.

"For me a sandwich, a pastrami or pepper cheesesteak with everything on it."

To keep prices low he has a small crew and some employees started as customers, too.

Employee Jhene Zuniga remembers coming in regularly as a kid to celebrate.

"We used to sit at the round table after every soccer game," said Zuniga.

It helps business to be right across the street across from Naval Base Ventura County and the deep sea Port of Hueneme.

Alvarado's children have good jobs and busy lives so it is not clear if they will want to take over the business, but they do help out on weekends.

"I'm ready to retire, but I'd like to find a hard worker like me. This is a lot of work, a lot of hours.," said Alvarado.

When he does retire people will likely line up like they often do for one of his hoagies.

For more information visit https://centralsteakhoagie.com