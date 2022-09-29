Skip to Content
Ventura County
Sandra June Dillard of Ventura charged with murder

VENTURA COUNTY , Calif. - District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday that 40-year-old Sandra June Dillard was charged with the murder of Thousand Oaks resident Kelsey Ann Dillon.

Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near the Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 in September 2021.

According to the DA's office, Dillard is charged with using a knife and a blunt object to kill Dillon. 

The DA's office believe Dillon was killed two days before her body was discovered.

California Highway Patrol arrested Dillard on Sept. 27 following a year-long investigation.

Dillard appeared in court on Thursday but did not enter a plea, and the DA's office said her arraignment was continued to Nov. 2.

Dillard remains in custody without bail, according to Ventura County District Attorney's office.

Sandy Chávez

