CHP arrests Ventura woman for murder

VENTURA, Calif. - Detectives from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrested a 40-year-old Ventura woman for the murder of Kelsey Ann Dillon from Thousand Oaks, according to CHP.

Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 last September.

Following an extensive investigation with several authorities, the Ventura County Sheriffs Office Crime Lab determined her death was the result of a homicide.

CHP later identified and arrested the Ventura woman, booking her into the Ventura County jail on a charge of murder.

The case was submitted to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office for criminal filing consideration.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the CHP Ventura Area office at 805-477-4174.