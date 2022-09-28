Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities

OXNARD, Calif.-Oxnard residents have something new to feel good about.

Oxnard ranked fourth on Neighbor.com's third annual "Most Neighborly Cities in America" survey.

The nationwide neighborhood storage company based its rankings a variety of data including charitable donations, volunteering, and happiness.

Oxnard is known for its strawberry fields, cultural festivals, historic district, harbor and beaches.

Rochester, New York took the top spot, the rest of the top ten are as follows:

Most Neighborly Cities in America 2022

Rochester, NY Madison, WI Provo, UT Oxnard, CA Grand Rapids, MI Raleigh, NC Milwaukee, WI Poughkeepsie, NY Harrisburg, PA Des Moines, IA

Neighbor surveyed Americans and found that neighbors hang out with neighbors more often due to escalating gas prices.

The survey also found that political affiliations don't deter their efforts to be neighborly.

And since the pandemic began they found that people are more willing to help neighbors and local charity in need.