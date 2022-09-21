Skip to Content
Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling

VENTURA, Calif.-A popular outdoor pizza place unveiled a new neon sign with a fireworks celebration.

Tony's Pizzaria on East Thompson Blvd. near Surfers Point in Ventura is marking 63 years in business .

It was started by the late Johnny "Tony" Barrios.

His children now run the business.

The neon sign was designed by Chris Jensen.

Some of the party's pizza sales will benefit nonprofits including Casa Pacifica.

(video courtesy of Ricky Lucchese)

For more information about Tony's and its entertainment lineup visit http://www.tonyspizzaria.net

