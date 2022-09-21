Tony’s Pizzaria celebrates anniversary with new neon sign unveiling

For more information about Tony's and its entertainment lineup visit http://www.tonyspizzaria.net

Some of the party's pizza sales will benefit nonprofits including Casa Pacifica.

The neon sign was designed by Chris Jensen.

His children now run the business.

It was started by the late Johnny "Tony" Barrios.

Tony's Pizzaria on East Thompson Blvd. near Surfers Point in Ventura is marking 63 years in business .

