Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
today at 12:03 am
Published 10:53 pm

Future of Fisherman’s Wharf to be topic of community meeting in Oxnard

Fisherman's Wharf's future to be discussed in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-Development proposals are under review for Fisherman's Wharf in Oxnard.

The Channel Islands Harbor Department is hosting a workshop on Monday night.

At issue is the future of the wharf that only has a handful of businesses left.

It's controversial topic in Oxnard and Silver Strand.

There have been protests over proposals to put condos near boat ramps.

People are concerned about traffic.

The workshop will be held at Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club this Monday from 6-8 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content