Bank of Books looking to start new chapter in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-The storied Bank of Books in Ventura is facing closure as rents soar in Ventura.

Owner and operator Clarey Rudd said instead of celebrating the store's 60th anniversary with celebrations and book signings, they are having an emergency book sale with 60-90 percent discounts.

With a little more than a month left on its lease they plan to have Tim Conway's daughter, Kelly, do a Saturday book signing in October.

It appears developers have bought the Main St. block where the book store relocated after a small grocery store closed.

Bank of Books used to be in the heart of downtown Ventura.

Rudd said visitors from around the world know about the Bank of Books and come searching for books while traveling to California.

There is another branch in Santa Paula, but Ventura readers don't want to lose a closer book store.

Readers are looking into creating a gofundme fundraiser, but it may not be enough.

Rudd said the landlords want to raise the rent more than 300 percent.