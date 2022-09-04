Skip to Content
Aloha Beach Festival returns to Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.– The Aloha Beach Festival gave Promenade Park near Surfer Point in Ventura a Hawaiian makeover this Labor Day weekend.

Those looking to cool off by the beach were also able to enjoy a variety of street vendors, Hawaiian dancers, and a beer garden featuring local craft beer and wine.

The free event founded with the purpose of sharing the Spirit of Aloha to all with proceeds benefitting non-profit organizations aims to give back to its community.

This year the festival is honoring the Ventura based non-profit MERITO Foundation who are dedicated to ocean protection.

