Officers ask Oxnard community to help identify fatal hit-and-run driver

OXNARD, Calif. – The Oxnard Police Department said it opened an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run incident in the Ventura Road and Ninth Street area that left one unidentified man dead.

The victim was struck by an unknown vehicle around 1:08 a.m. on Monday, and police responded rushing the man to Ventura County Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Oxnard Police Department.

Investigators said they have not yet identified the driver or the vehicle, but they believe that the incident damaged the front bumper of the car.

Furthermore, the Ventura County Medical Center said it is still looking into the victim's identity.

Corporal Mike Wood urges those with information regarding this case to contact him at 805-385-7749 or by email at mike.wood@oxnardpd.org.

Any other information can be directed to the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600.