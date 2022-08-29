Local doctor encourages everyone to sign petition to safeguard nuclear plant in Ukraine

VENTURA, Calif.-Dr. Bob Dodge of Physicians for Social Responsibility has been speaking out about the dangers of nuclear weapons and power plants for decades.

This month he has been paying special attention to the Zaporizhzhia plant in the Ukraine.

Artillery has come close to its nuclear reactors.

The reports come two days after the plant was temporarily disconnected from the grid.

Experts say a constant electricity supply is critical for cooling the spent nuclear fuel and avoiding a disastrous meltdown.

Video from inside the plant shows Russian military vehicles parked near reactors six months into the war.

Dr. Dodge said an effort is underway to declare it a demilitarized zone.

"Absent cooling there is a real possibility of a meltdown of the power plant this could release radiation which could then spread over the entire region and much of Europe depending on the prevailing winds and weather conditions thankfully power was restored yesterday but there is risk of this happening again as long as there is war in the region," said Dr. Dodge.

Dr. Dodge considers any attack near a plant an act of terrorism.

He encourages everyone to sign the Avaaz petition to create a safe space around the plant.

For information on the Avaaz petition visit: https://secure.avaaz.org/campaign/en/un_ban_attacks_loc/?fpla