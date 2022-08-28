Skip to Content
Ventura County
today at 12:04 am
Published 11:59 pm

Fallen firefighter honored with procession and flags at half mast

Tribute held in memory of Ventura Firefighter who died in Hawaii

VENTURA, Calif.-Flags are flying at half staff in honor of a Ventura firefighter-paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle.

Processions followed his death that occurred during a medical emergency while he was on vacation in Hawaii celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary.

Firefighters and trucks took part in the procession in Hawaii last week and again in Los Angeles and Ventura on Friday for the fallen Ventura City Firefighter.

The 59-year-old worked at Fire Station 5 in Ventura and was part of its Ocean Rescue Team .

Clapsaddle is survived by his wife Jennifer, and son Tanner.

