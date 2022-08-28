Art Life Foundation hosts exhibit at home of the late Joe Cardella

VENTURA, Calif.-When Art Life magazine publisher Joe Cardella died of cancer in 2018 his friends promised to keep his life's work alive and they are doing just that.

Even Cardella's Ventura home on Howard St. is a work of art.

Over the weekend the Art Life Foundation hosted a summer party in his honor.

People mailed in art for the 2022 International Mail Art exhibit entitled "Spontaneous Inspiration."

The money raised will help preserve Cardella's trendsetting art, home and legacy

He used to say "art saves lives."

Jonell Richardson Mclain of the Art Life Foundation said, "We are here honoring Joe Cardella, amazing visionary, amazing man in his backyard. He loved to party. He would have been so happy we were all here having fun today."

Patti Channer of the Art Life Foundation said, "We have maintained Art Life Studios, Art Life Museum and now after COVID we are coming back to life.

Art lovers had a chance to by art and t-shirts from the show.

All the money raised will benefit the art life foundation.

For more information visit https://artlifefoundation.org and like the Artlife Foundation page on Facebook.