Wings Over Camarillo air show takes off

CAMARILLO, Calif.-Robert Trimborn welcomed people to Wings Over Camarillo over the weekend.

The Director of Airshow Operations said the first day had record attendance with more than 9,000 people enjoying the show.

People missed the air show during COVID cancellations.

Now it is marking its 41st year.

"We're celebrating the history of aviation, modern aviation, and the history of the automobile," said Trimborn.

People could look to the sky or watch the cars drive by.

"I love the aircraft, the flying aircraft, the World War II aircraft. We have some very historic aircraft on display."

More than 200 car owners took part.

"We have everything from the most modern, exotic Lamborghinis to antique models."

The show also had a STEM Pavilion.

"Science, technology, engineering and math pavilion where you can go and see the robotics aircraft or helicopters, robots on the ground. That's a wonderful place for the family."

He called it a family event that allowed people of all ages to experience the history of aviation and automobiles, together.