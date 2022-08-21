Flags fly at half staff in remembrance of late Latina Supervisor Carmen Ramirez

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.-Flags are flying at half staff in remembrance of Carmen Ramirez, the first Latina Ventura County Supervisor.

Ramirez was stepping into a cross walk when she was hit by a pickup truck .

Police said the driver Antonio Flores Jr., 38, of Oxnard was heading west toward the setting sun in his 2020 GMC Sierra when it happened on Aug. 12, at 6:40 p.m.

Ramirez, 73, died of blunt force head trauma and other injuries before she got to the hospital.

Friends said she was on her way to see her constituents at a British Beat concert in Oxnard's Heritage Square.

Ramirez made a name for herself working to terminate a liquid natural gas terminal proposed off the coast between Oxnard and Malibu.

It would have piped natural gas from an Australian company's terminal to Ormond Beach and its surrounding wetlands.

Supporters were shocked to hear that something similar happened to a trailblazing supervisor in Northern California.

That is where Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan was killed in a pedestrian accident while walking her dog in November of 2021. Chan was the first Asian woman on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors.

A private service for Ramirez took place on Friday at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center.

A public memorial is still being planned.