Vigil honors Ventura County’s first Latina Supervisor

OXNARD, Calif.-Hundreds of people attended a vigil for Ventura County's first Latina Supervisor on Saturday night, one day after her untimely and tragic death.

They filled Plaza Park in Oxnard to remember Carmen Ramirez.

Ramirez, 73, died from injuries after being hit by a pickup truck a few blocks away.

Her husband Roy Prince and members of her large family were on hand.

Speakers recalled how Ramirez stayed calm when fighting for causes her community cared about.

The lawyer and elected official fought against a liquid natural gas (LNG) terminal proposed off the coast between Oxnard and Malibu years ago.

More recently, Ramirez fought for Medicare for all, a woman's right to choose, and human rights alongside civil rights leaders and farm workers.

Ramirez also fought for vaccines and shared that she lost one of her brothers to COVID.

She was chosen as Chair of the board.

Colleagues said Governor Gavin Newsom, who visited with Ramirez in Camarillo during the pandemic, will name an interim supervisor.

Her supporters said it will tough to fill her shoes.

The District 5 Supervisor and former Oxnard Mayor Pro-Tem was fatally struck by a 2020 GMA Sierra 2500 pickup truck driven by a man from Oxnard.

The accident happened around 6:40 p.m. on Friday, about an hour before sunset, on the corner of West Seventh St. and South A St.

Carmen Ramirez was walking across A Street towards a summer concert at Heritage Square when she was hit.

She died before she got to the hospital.

Police say a 38 year old driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

He was not arrested.

Neighbors hoped the accident will put a focus on pedestrian safety.

They said they have seen drivers fail to make complete stops.

Roadside memorials are growing on both sides of the crosswalk.

People have left flowers, candles, old campaign signs, messages, and sage

Although she was born Maria Carmen Ramirez, people called her Carmen and she was on a first name basis with almost everyone she knew.