Skip to Content
Ventura County
By
Published 12:29 am

Ventura County Fair serves up politics at rival booths

Fair gets political and opposing booths

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County Fair had something for everyone including political booths.

Democrats and Republicans promoted local candidates at opposing booths in the commercial building

Both encouraged fair-goers to register to vote and invited them to talk politics.

Jack Breaker volunteered at the Ventura County Republicans booth and said, "It's been a great 11-days, and we're sad to see it wrapping up."

Julie Mohr volunteered at the Ventura County Democrats booth and said " We're here to make sure people are registered, and people will vote, and people know how important that right is, and to keep that right."

The fair parking lot filled up fast on the final day.

Fair-goers said they were glad to see the fair make a comeback after the past two summers of COVID cancellations.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content