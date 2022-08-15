Ventura County Fair serves up politics at rival booths

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County Fair had something for everyone including political booths.

Democrats and Republicans promoted local candidates at opposing booths in the commercial building

Both encouraged fair-goers to register to vote and invited them to talk politics.

Jack Breaker volunteered at the Ventura County Republicans booth and said, "It's been a great 11-days, and we're sad to see it wrapping up."

Julie Mohr volunteered at the Ventura County Democrats booth and said " We're here to make sure people are registered, and people will vote, and people know how important that right is, and to keep that right."

The fair parking lot filled up fast on the final day.

Fair-goers said they were glad to see the fair make a comeback after the past two summers of COVID cancellations.