Precession honors late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez

VENTURA, Calif. – Community members, local law enforcement agencies, and fire departments honored late Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez with a precession from Ventura to Oxnard on Monday afternoon just days after her unexpected death.

"It's an honor to be out here and have the opportunity to pay tribute to a woman who has given so much to this community," said Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub.

"Carmen Ramirez was just iconic. I was really looking forward to all the things she was going to accomplish for the many years to come that we all expected her to serve on the (Board of Supervisors)."

Ramirez was struck by a car while crossing a crosswalk in Oxnard on Friday evening and died from her injuries.

In the days following, the community has expressed overwhelming love and admiration for Ramirez's leadership and advocacy.

On Monday, a precession went from the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office to Camino del Sol Memorial Center and Funeral Home in Oxnard.

"This community has lost a great person, a great leader," said Ventura County Medical Center employee Josie Balderama. "She was very giving and she really represented everyone in the community. A big part of this community has just been taken away from us."

Ramirez was the county's first Latino supervisor and board chair and continuously fought for Medicare for all, women's reproductive rights, and human rights alongside civil rights leaders and farm workers.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who visited Ramirez in Camarillo during the COVID-19 pandemic, will name an interim supervisor.