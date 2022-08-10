Skip to Content
Ventura County
Oxnard man sentenced for 2021 DUI accident that killed teen

Nelson Manuel Rivas, 22, of Oxnard
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
OXNARD, Calif. – An Oxnard man was sentenced for crashing his car while driving under the influence, resulting in the death of a teenage girl riding as a passenger in the car in June 2021, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday.

Nelson Manual Rivas, 23, was driving southbound on Highway 101 in Ventura on June 20, 2021 at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed down an embankment near Victoria Avenue.

The accident killed a 16-year-old Ventura girl and seriously injured a 17-year-old Oxnard girl.

Rivas pleaded guilty to felony gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and admitted a special allegation that he caused great bodily injury to the female victim who survived.

He was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison for the charges.

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

